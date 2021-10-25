Newfoundland and Labrador has 36 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are 17 females and 18 males. Twelve cases are contacts of previous known cases, one case is related to travel within Canada and 22 are under investigation.

There have been eight new recoveries, one in the Eastern Health region, five in the Central Health region and two in the Western Health region and 1,852 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19. There are no new presumptive positive cases in the province.

There are currently 90 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 74

Central Health – 13

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 3

The investigation into the cases of COVID-19 related to the Marystown area in the Eastern Health region announced Friday, October 22, is ongoing. To date, there have been 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster. The identified cases are isolating and Eastern Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation. Anyone who is identified as a close contact of a case will be contacted by public health and given instructions specific to their vaccination status.