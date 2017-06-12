Two young people from this province are getting ready for the trip of a lifetime. They may be small in stature, but with big hearts and a lot of determination, they are set to compete on the world stage. NTV’s Danielle Barron reports.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.