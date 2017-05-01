East Coast Music Week wrapped up in New Brunswick on Sunday with two awards going to artists from Newfoundland and Labrador. Beauwater won for Best Blues Recording of the Year, while Rozalind MacPhail won Electronic Recording of the Year.
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
few clouds
-1°C
-1°
-1°
46%
6.2kmh
20%
Tue
2°
Wed
8°
Thu
5°
Fri
3°
Sat
5°
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.