N.L. Alliance leader Graydon Pelley has suspended his election campaign because of a medical emergency, the party announced Sunday.

Pelley was taken to hospital Saturday and will have to undergo emergency surgery. The party says he has suspended his campaign pending the outcome of his medical procedure and required recovery time. Pelley is running in Humber-Gros Morne.

“We certainly wish Graydon the best, and he and his family are in all of our thoughts today,” party president Rudy Norman said in a news release.

Other N.L. Alliance candidates will continue their campaigns and the party’s nominations remain open until the Jan. 23 deadline.

The party issued another statement Sunday evening saying Pelley’s surgery had gone well.

“The support we’ve received today for the health and recovery of our leader Gradyon Pelley has been overwhelming,” the party posted on Twitter. “On behalf of all N.L. Alliance as well as Graydon and his family, thank you for your encouragement. We’re happy to report that Graydon is out of surgery and recovering well. A special thank you goes to the doctors and medical staff at Western Health for their incredible care at this time. Please continue to remember Graydon and his family in your thoughts over the coming days as he continues his recovery.”