N.L. Alliance Leader Graydon Pelley has suspended his election campaign permanently and will not appear on the ballot on election day.

The decision was made after a medical emergency on Jan. 16 resulted in emergency surgery the next day. Pelley will undergo an extensive recovery time, rendering him unable to conduct a full-scale campaign.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, and one I put a great deal of thought into over the past days,” Pelley said. “I’ve discussed the possibility of continuing the campaign with my doctors and family at length, and at this time we all feel that focusing on my health and recovery is most important.”

Despite stepping aside from his candidacy in Humber-Gros Morne, Pelley’s recovery is going well and he will stay on as Leader of N.L. Alliance to support the other candidates running in the 2021 General Election.

“This decision was Graydon’s from the start, and whatever he decided, we were going to respect that,” said Rudy Norman, N.L. Alliance president. “I fully understand his decision to step aside from the campaign and focus on his health, and I look forward to, when he’s fully recovered, him leading N.L. Alliance into a bright future.”

The N.L. Alliance will not be reopening nominations in Humber Gros-Morne due to the time restraints around nomination deadlines. All other N.L. Alliance Candidates will continue their campaigns, and policy ideas will roll out as the writ period continues.

“Despite this challenging time, I have been overwhelmed with the support and love the people of this province has shown me over the past days,” said Pelley. “It reminds me that we live in the best place there is, and motivates me to recover well, so I can continue advocating for every Newfoundlander and Labradorian.”