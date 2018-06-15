The Muslim community on the northeast Avalon gathered in Torbay on Friday for Eid al-Fitr, the end of the fasting period of Ramadan. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.