In a statement is issued by Nalcor Energy the energy corporation says operations are ramping down at the Muskrat Falls site.

“In light of the escalation of COVID-19 and the potential risks to our people, our communities, and site operations, effective today, Nalcor will be ramping down operations at the Muskrat Falls site in Labrador.”

Nalcor Energy says precautionary measures have already been put in place, and at this time there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the Muskrat Falls site.

The safety of our workers & their families, our communities, & the public is most important to us. While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at our site, we're taking further actions to help protect the health and well-being of others.

There are approximately 500 people working at the Muskrat Falls site and of those approximately 350 people are living at the camp while working.

Preparations are underway to put the site in care and maintenance mode. Construction work will be paused while we maintain essential systems and operations at the site. Our initial plan is to put this precaution in place for the next month.