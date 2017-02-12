Muskrat Falls protesters call for premier’s resignation in Labrador

Premier Dwight Ball was confronted by protesters calling for his resignation in Labrador during the weekend. The self-described land protectors want Nalcor to halt construction of the Muskrat Falls project.
- Advertisement -
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
clear sky
-7.9°C
-7.9°
-7.9°
100%
6kmh
8%
Mon
-6°
Tue
-0°
Wed
1°
Thu
0°
Fri
-1°
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.