The Muskrat Falls Inquiry heard from an expert witness today who weighed some of the strategic options available to Newfoundland and Labrador in the future. NTV’s Gerri Lynn Mackey reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.