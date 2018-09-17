Public hearings began in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Monday at the Muskrat Falls inquiry.

Commissioner Richard LeBlanc has been tasked with investigating why the $12.7-billion hydro megaproject went billions over budget and fell years behind schedule. The first two weeks of hearings will be held in Labrador before it moves to St. John’s Oct. 1.

In his opening remarks, LeBlanc said his mission is to see that all the evidence presented fairly. Most of it will be public, but some will have to be kept private so as not to affect ongoing court cases, such as the battle between Hydro-Quebec and Nalcor that could have an impact on the Water Management Agreement.

The first witness to testify was Bent Flyvbjerg, a global expert in megaprojects from Denmark. Flyvbjerg says hydro projects around the world run on average 96 per cent over budget. He says a major problem is “overconfidence bias” among project planners.