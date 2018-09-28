Prominent Muskrat Falls critic Ron Penney has offered a clarification in response to threats of a lawsuit by former premier Danny Williams.

“In response to correspondence from Stephen Marshall, Q.C, as counsel for Daniel E. Williams, Q.C., I retained counsel, Glen L.C. Noel, Q.C. of Cox & Palmer and instructed Mr. Noel to reply to Mr. Marshall and the threat of legal action by Mr. Williams against me,” Penney said in a statement.

“As indicated in my counsel’s reply, I did not mean to state or convey that Mr. Williams himself caused or threatened to cause harm to individuals or their families. With the release of this statement I understand from my legal counsel Mr. Williams is prepared to accept my clarification and no further action will be taken. I fully intend to exercise my right to speak out on matters of public importance, but I will not be making any further comment on this issue.”