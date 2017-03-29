Murdered doctor remembered by friends

A doctor killed in Ontario earlier this month in an apparent murder-suicide is being remembered in this province by those that knew him as gifted young man who knew what he wanted and went for it.

Ferdinand Mejilla, 50, was killed on March 16 after being shot at his family chiropractic clinic in Burlington, Ontario.

He was shot by 44 year-old David Williamson, who shot himself after shooting Mejilla and later died in hospital. Williamson was a former patient, and his wife worked as a secretary at Mejilla’s clinic.

Gerry Byrne went to high school in Corner Brook with Mejilla and was shocked to learn of his violent death. Byrne said the two were friends, played sports together and even participated in high school musicals. After high school the two friends went their separate ways – Mejilla attended Memorial University. After MUN, Mejilla attended the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.

Byrne said even in high school his friend wanted to be a chiropractor. It was his dream and, like every other goal, he fulfilled that dream.

Mejilla’s funeral took place in Mississauga on Saturday. A GoFundMe account set up to benefit his five children has already surpassed its $50,000 goal.