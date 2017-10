The Crown has withdrawn a second-degree murder charge against Gilbert Donald Budgell of Peterview.

Budgell, 53, was charged after two men allegedly invaded his home in 2016. One of the men was shot and died in hospital. But prosecutors decided they were unlikely to obtain a conviction and withdrew the murder charge at a preliminary hearing on Thursday in Grand Falls-Windsor.

