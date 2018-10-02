Memorial University’s Faculty of Business launched its first student-managed investment fund on Tuesday. As NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports, students are investing real money equity and bond markets.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.