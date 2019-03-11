Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador (MNL) is calling on the provincial government to #BanTheBag today, with a day of social media action.

Hey NL would you give up plastic to protect our environment and marine life? Check out this very cool video by Patrick Dunn/Bigtime Motion Media Like and share if you agree #plasticblows #banthebag https://t.co/QdG9V7rvoe — MNL (@MunicipalNL) March 11, 2019

MNL is encouraging all municipal councils in Newfoundland and Labrador to write Graham Letto, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment, encouraging the provincial government to take a leadership role in protecting the marine environment by banning single-use plastic bags in the province.

MNL is asking residents to spread awareness using the hashtag #BanTheBag on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.