SHARE

Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador (MNL) is calling on the provincial government to #BanTheBag today, with a day of social media action.

MNL is encouraging all municipal councils in Newfoundland and Labrador to write Graham Letto, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment, encouraging the provincial government to take a leadership role in protecting the marine environment by banning single-use plastic bags in the province.

MNL is asking residents to spread awareness using the hashtag #BanTheBag on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

-Advertisement-