Sheila Fitzgerald was removed as president of Municipalities N.L. Monday night for sharing a racist Facebook post.

Fitzgerald apologized on social media and deleted the post, which included anti-immigrant language and made claims about Indigenous land rights and vaccines. Fitzgerald said she had mindlessly shared the post without thinking. She recently ran for the PCs in the provincial election and lost in the district of St. Barbe-L’Anse aux Meadows.

The board of Municipalities N.L. met Monday night to discuss the issue and voted to remove Fitzgerald. The board released the following statement Tuesday morning:

On the morning of March 29, 2021, it came to Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador’s (MNL) attention that Sheila Fitzgerald shared a racist Facebook post. There was an immediate and coordinated effort to hold a special meeting of the Board of Directors that same day.

MNL operates within a clearly defined Code of Ethical Conduct policy and the Board agrees that Ms. Fitzgerald’s social media post is in direct violation of that policy. Last night, after reviewing the facts and our governing documents, it voted to remove Ms. Fitzgerald from her role on the Board.

Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador denounces racism and intolerance in all forms. MNL is committed to sustaining a culture of diversity and inclusion, and will continue to work to strengthen equity in our municipalities. As leaders in our communities, we have a responsibility to listen to underrepresented voices and call out acts of hatred, racism, and discrimination.

Over the coming months, MNL will strengthen its relationship with the BIPOC community as we continue to collaborate with our partners to fight racism and discrimination in our communities.

The Board has committed to diversity and anti-racism training starting at the Symposium and AGM in May and we will be developing supports for municipal leaders to help them fight racism and xenophobia in their communities. We are also committed to a complete review of our own internal policies to ensure the elimination of any systemic racism.