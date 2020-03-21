Municipalities have begun closing public playgrounds effective immediately as a public safety measure.

“This is a precautionary measure to slow the transmission of the COVID-19 virus as the virus has been found to live on plastic and steel surfaces for up to three days,” the City of St. Johns said in a news release. “Most of the City’s playground structures are made of or have plastic and metal surfaces.”

City parks, trails and dog parks will remain open. Please continue to practice social distancing by keeping at least two meters away from others.

Mount Pearl, Paradise and Conception Bay South also announced Saturday they are closing their playgrounds.

