It’s been a time of extraordinary measures – with the nation and the province finding ways to flatten the curve and fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools and universities have shut their doors, and the province Newfoundland and Labrador has declared a public health emergency.

Municipalities, businesses and local services continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Misel Joe issued statement declaring a State of Local Emergency at Miawpukek in light the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Effectively the State of Local Emergency is the strongest possible signal to our First Nation members, Canada, the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, and society in general that we have elevated our already proactive risk-mitigation measures to a new level,” said Chief Misel Joe in a statement.