MUN wins men’s national university curling championship

The Memorial University Sea-Hawks added to a successful year in Newfoundland and Labrador curling by winning the USports men’s curling championship on Wednesday.

MUN defeated the University of Alberta 8-4 to win the gold medal. Adam Boland, Stephen Trickett, Zach Young and Evan Kearly finished the season undefeated with a perfect 17-0 record.

This is the third national championship for a Memorial University varsity team, sharing the honour with the 1970 men’s soccer team and the 2010-11 men’s curling team.