Memorial University is backing off its proposal to raise tuition fees by 16.3 per cent.

Instead, MUN is proposing to keep the tuition freeze for current students until 2021. The university will also make $13.4 million in spending cuts over three years. The presentation was made to the university Senate on Tuesday afternoon.

The proposal includes a $50-per-course campus renewal fee and a $50-per semester student services fee. But tuition could go up by 30 per cent for new students from outside the province starting in 2018.

The final decision will still have to be made by the Board of Regents.