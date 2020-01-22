Memorial University is keeping its campuses in St. John’s closed until next week.

MUN’s St. John’s and Signal Hill campuses, as well as the Marine Institute and Child Care Centre will not open until Jan. 27 a the earliest. The university made the announcement a day after the English School District decided to keep K-12 schools in the St. John’s area closed for the rest of the week.

The College of the North Atlantic is also keeping its campuses in Carbonear, Placentia, Seal Cove, Ridge Road & Prince Philip Drive (ATC, child care centre & Topsail Rd) closed for the remainder of the week.