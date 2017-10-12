Memorial University has received a failing grade in a national report on sexual assault policies. “Our Turn” looked at Canadian universities and how they deal with sexual assault. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.