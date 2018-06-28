A provincial court judge has ordered Masih Allahbakhshi to stand trial in Supreme Court for attempted murder.

The 29-year-old international engineering student at Memorial University is accused of trying to kill his roommate. It happened while the two were hiking Signal Hill trail in April of 2017. According to police, Allahbakhshi grabbed his friend and jumped off the cliff. The two landed on a ledge 10 feel below. Trial dates could be set as early as September.

Meanwhile, Allahbakhshi is also facing a charge of administering a noxious thing to endanger life or cause bodily harm. It is in relationship to the same man he is accused of trying to kill four days later. That case is still working its way through the justice system with a return date next month.