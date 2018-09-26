A career fair at Memorial University provided a snapshot Wednesday of what post-secondary students can expect when they finish school, and their prospects are looking good.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.