Amidst controversy over money, Memorial University has awarded a $240-million tender for construction of the Core Science Facility.

The contract has been awarded to Marco Services Limited. Work is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with a planned opening in time for the 2020 fall semester.

An earlier attempt to get the work done came in over budget. The university put the project on holed while it reworked the plans and specs. In March, MUN called for bids based on the new criteria.

The building will house the several university departments, including Biochemistry, Biology and Chemistry.

It will also house the Technical Services’ Cryogenics Facility, as well as a central chemical stores facility, and will also be home to the Ocean Frontier Institute.

The entire project including this tender comes in at $325 million, cost-shared between the federal and provincial governments. Memorial is contributing $200 million.