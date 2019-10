Memorial University is advising of a road closure on Prince Philip Drive on Saturday.

Contractors will be performing work in the area of the Core Science Building between Morrisey Drive and Clinch Crescent from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Westbound traffic on Prince Philip Drive will detour onto Morrissey Drive, Arctic Avenue and Clinch Crescent to get back on Prince Philip Drive westbound.

The work is weather dependent.