The RCMP is advising of multiple road washouts in the Doyles and Codroy Valley area after torrential rain fell on southwestern Newfoundland overnight.

👉TCH, 5 km west of Doyle’s intersection

👉Route-406-11, Doyle’s Station Road

👉Route 413-01, St. Andrews

Lock Lomond Road has been reduced to one lane.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says the TCH is closed five kilometres east of Port aux Basques. The Trans-Canada Highway on the west coast between North Branch and Tompkins is also closed due to a washout.

First responders and members of the public wishing to report urgent highway conditions can contact Transportation and Infrastructure at 709-635-4144.