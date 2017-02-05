Multiple vehicles seized after weekend traffic violations

RNC were busy on the roadways yesterday. Two arrests were made following traffic safety stops on the Avalon. The first occurred around 11 am on Pitts Memorial Drive where a 38 year old male was pulled over and charged with driving while suspended and operating an unregistered vehicle. The man also owed $5,000 in outstanding fines.

Thanks to a helpful tip from the public, police made another traffic stop just before 9:00 Saturday night. The vehicle was located in Manuels. A 23 year old male was charged with driving while suspended, speeding and as well driving with an inadequate exhaust. In both incidents, vehicles were impounded and suspects were released to appear in court at a later date.