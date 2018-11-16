RNC were kept busy with multiple break-ins overnight in the metro area. In a two-hour span between 2:30 and 4:30, there were 3 instances of break and enter at businesses where those responsible gained entry, and one where front glass to the business was broken, but it was determined that no entry had been gained. Two were in the west end of the city, one in the east end, and one in CBS. It is presently unclear if some or all of the incidents are connected. All matters remain under investigation.

-Advertisement-