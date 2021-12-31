A crash involving three vehicles sent multiple people to hospital late Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews with the Torbay Volunteer Fire Department, Eastern Health, and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to the crash at around 3:15 p.m. The collision happened at the intersection of Bauline Line and Bauline Line Extension.

A witness to the crash stated one driver attempted to turn down Bauline Line Extension across the path of an oncoming car. The resulting collision sent one vehicle into the path of a third vehicle. Paramedics assessed several people at the scene, taking at least two to hospital. There were no reports of serious injuries.

All three vehicles involved sustained extensive damage. Bauline Line was closed to through traffic for about an hour as the scene was cleaned up.