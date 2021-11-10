A collision involving multiple vehicles is slowing traffic on the Outer Ring Road at this hour.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway approaching the exit for the Team Gushue Highway. The rear-end collision caused extensive damage to two vehicles. The occupants of those vehicles were assessed by firefighters and paramedics, but did not suffer serious injury.

A third vehicle was also damaged after being sideswiped in the collision.

Westbound traffic on the busy highway has quickly backed up for over a kilometre.