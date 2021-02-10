SHARE

The Returning Office for the district of Mount Pearl – Southlands, located at Town Square Ruby Line Limited, is closed effective immediately as a result of exposure to COVID-19.

An individual who has since tested positive for COVID-19 attended a three-hour training session at St. Peter’s Church on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Anyone who attended the same training session is advised to contact 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

