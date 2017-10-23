Voters in Mount Pearl North will elect a new MHA on Nov. 21.

Premier Dwight Ball called the by-election Monday to fill a vacancy left by former PC MHA Steve Kent, who resigned Oct. 11 to take a job with Mount Pearl City Hall. The by-election will be conducted under new rules passed by the House of Assembly last week.

The official nomination deadline is 2 p.m. on Oct. 31. Electors are encouraged to visit the Elections Newfoundland and Labrador web site for information on voting qualifications, poll locations and the new special ballot rules.

Nicole Kieley has been nominated to run for the NDP. Jim Lester and Chuck Nurse are running for the PC nomination, while Jim Burton and Mike Kelly are running for the Liberal nomination.