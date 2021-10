Canada has become a world power in women’s soccer, but the men’s team now has its best shot at qualifying for the World Cup since 1986. The game that got the men into that tournament was played in St. John’s in 1985. Faron Penney retrieved an official game ball from the match when it was it was kicked into Rennies River. He held on to the ball for decades, but now he’s donating it to the Canadian Soccer Hall of Fame. NTV’s David Salter reports.