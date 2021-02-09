Mount Pearl City Hall will close Wednesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee is in isolation and tracing of close contacts is underway by Public Health. People identified as a contact with the employee will receive direction from Public Health.
The City has also notified the employee’s immediate co-workers who had contact. This employee has no contact with members of the public for work purposes and had no contact with any member of the public who visited City Hall.
Mount Pearl City Hall will be closed to the public on Wednesday and additional sanitization processes will be implemented immediately. Should other employees test positive, additional updates will be provided.
