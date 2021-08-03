It has been a busy day for firefighters with the St. John’s Regional Fire Service. Early this morning they were called to a major fire in Paradise and this afternoon a call on Mt. Pearl.

Firefighters were called to Signature Kitchens and Baths shortly before 5:00 this afternoon. When they arrived, there was very little to indicate the massive inferno they found inside.

The metal warehouse-style building contained the fire and the heat. It was so hot firefighters could only spend minutes inside. They had to rely on monitor lines, portable master streams to fight the fire.

Normally, firefighters would cut holes in the roof to ventilate a building, but the intense heat made getting on the roof too dangerous and they had to rely on holes cut high on the walls.

In addition to the metal structure acting like a firebox, the building contain wood, sawdust, glues and paint products – all which are highly flammable.

Firefighters expect to be on the scene for several hours. The business was closed at the time. While a devastation lost for the owners, the building destroyed was one of several on the site.

There were no injuries.

It is too early for investigators to begin looking at a cause.