The driver of a car involved in a collision in Mount Pearl Thursday afternoon reportedly drove their heavily-damaged vehicle from the scene.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Old Placentia Road and Emerald Drive at about 2:30 p.m.. They arrived to find a sedan sitting in the intersection with extensive damage.

Paramedics assessed the driver, who was the only occupant, and took them to hospital. Their injuries were described as minor in nature.

According to witnesses the driver of the second vehicle involved paused for a moment following the collision before fleeing the scene. The car was described as a grey Honda Civic, and had significant damage to its front end. Its airbags had also deployed. The car was last seen headed west on Old Placentia.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating.