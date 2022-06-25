The driver of a motorcycle was taken to hospital Friday evening following a collision in the west end of Mount Pearl.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on Topsail Road near the Kenmount Road overpass, at about 8:45 p.m. An eastbound motorcyclist collided with a car, causing moderate damage to both the bike and vehicle. Firefighters and paramedics placed the driver of the bike on a stretcher before bringing them to an ambulance, taking them to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Traffic was slowed in the area as the scene was tended to by personnel.