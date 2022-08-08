The driver of a motorcycle was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash on the Trans Canada Highway late Sunday night.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene shortly before 11 p.m. Reports indicate the operator of a motorcycle attempted to avoid a collision with another vehicle while traveling east on the highway near the Kenmount Road interchange.

In an effort to avoid the collision, the driver lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to crash on the roadway. Paramedics took the driver to hospital. Their injuries were not thought to be serious.