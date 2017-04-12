Motorcycle Driver Leads Police on High-Speed Chase

Police in the metro area were involved in a high-speed chase on Tuesday afternoon on the Outer Ring Road. Around 2:00pm, RNC Patrol Services attempted to stop a motorcycle in the Allendale Road that was clocked speeding at over 150km/h. The motorcycle did not stop in response to the police car’s lights and sirens, and accelerated to over 200km/h, weaving around traffic. After a short distance, a heavy traffic presence blocked the path of the motorcycle and the operator was arrested and charged with Dangerous Driving and Flight from Police. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was released to appear in court at a later date. Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact the RNC.