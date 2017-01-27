Mother and stepfather found not guilty of unlawfully confining 13-year-old daughter

A St. John’s couple have been found not guilty of unlawfully confining their teenage daughter in an incident that was caught on camera in the summer of 2014.

The names are protected under a publication ban. The 13-year-old daughter lived with her grandmother and aunt but was at her mother’s apartment when her stepfather locked her inside the home.

The married couple testified they had reason to believe the child was under the influence of Oxycontin at the time and had a plan of becoming further involved with drugs if allowed out of their home.

In March, the trial video recorded by the teen was shown to the court. It depicted a chaotic scene of panic and screaming, but there were no physical restraints on the daughter.

A neighbour heard the commotion and called police and an officer determined the couple didn’t have lawful custody of their daughter.

On Friday, the judge ruled the couple not guilty but called the event “a misguided attempt at parenting” claiming there was a better way to handle it.

The couple had confidence walking into court today but feared a ruling in the other direction could have had serious effects for parenting in Canada.

“Had (the judge) came through with a guilty verdict it would have resonated through the country as a precedent-setting case,” warned the stepfather. “It would have made parenting very difficult for anyone with a child under 14 who has a problem with drugs or any type of psychological problem. It would take away their parenting rights.”

Looking back on the incidents in 2014 the stepfather says, despite the legal headache, he has no regrets.

“It was the right thing to do,” stated the stepfather. “If something had happened to her, lets say she overdosed, I’d be living with that the rest of my life.”