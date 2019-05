The dates for the judicial recount in Labrador West will be set June 4, says Chief Electoral Officer Bruce Chaulk, although tentative dates of June 19-21 have already been set aside. If those dates hold, then the MHA for Labrador West cannot be sworn in until June 24. But Chaulk says 37 MHAs can be sworn in as early as next Monday, while two more can be sworn in Thursday and Friday. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

