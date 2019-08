Indigenous groups in Labrador had their final say at the Muskrat Falls inquiry on Wednesday. The inquiry is trying to avoid the thorny issue of overlapping land claims, but most of the groups still had complaints about inadequate consultation from the provincial government, and the lack of explanation for missing the deadline on wetland capping. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

