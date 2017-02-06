Monday morning update on the snow and wind

Snow has moved in, or is moving in now and will pick in intensity through the morning. The Avalon and Burin Peninsulas, along with the South Coast will see it ending during the early afternoon. Areas west, south of the Northern Peninsula, will see the snow continue into the late afternoon or early evening before ending.

I’m still thinking a widespread 10-15 cm today, with locally higher amounts.

Gusty winds, up to 80-100 km/h later this morning and this afternoon, will create areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be greatly reduced in these areas.

More details in the video!

Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr​