A morning mass with prayers and hugs was held Thursday morning in memory of Cortney Lake. It was exactly one year ago that Lake went missing. Police believe she was murdered. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.