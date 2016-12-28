More psychiatric assessment ordered for man charged with Outer Cove murder

Graham Veitch spent his 19th birthday in provincial court.

The judge ruled Wednesday that Veitch will undergo a seven-day psychiatric assessment and return to court Jan. 4. The teenager is charged with first-degree murder for the death of his mother’s partner, 55-year-old pharmacist David Collins.

Police were called to an assault with a weapon in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove on Dec. 18. Collins was rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Veitch is also charged with assaulting his mother, brother and a police officer, along with stealing Collins’ vehicle and evading police.