A 23-year-old St. John’s man facing a string of charges for an accident nearly two months ago remains mentally unfit to answer to the charges.

Following his arrest, Jake Dalton was ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment. But each time he has returned to court the results have been inconclusive and he has been sent back to the Waterford Hospital for further assessment. Courts are limited to how long they can keep sending someone back for assessments and Dalton will soon reach that point.

He was arrested following an accident in Portugal Cove-St. Philips after the truck he is alleged to have been driving left the road and took out two utility poles, causing a power outage in the area. Rescue personnel say Dalton was wearing only boxer shorts at the time.

Police say the truck was stolen from a Kenmount Road car dealership. Dalton is scheduled to return to court Jan. 16.