After a quiet and sunny day Tuesday, more messy weather is headed for NL between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. In fact, Labrador may see snow continuing through Friday and into the weekend! My break down of the forecast from tonight’s news can be found above, or in the Weather Centre!

Freezing Rain Warnings, Wind Warnings and a Special Weather Statement is currently in effect for the Province.

Get all alert details here: http://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html?prov=nl