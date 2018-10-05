There were more forest fires in 2018 than last year. However, because of fast action, less land was burnt. Forest fire statistics for Newfoundland and Labrador indicate the number of fire starts in 2018 was up compared to 2017. However, less land was burned. In 2018, 127 fires burned nearly 400 hectares, compared to 2017 when there were 80 fires and nearly 700 hectares destroyed.

It’s still more than the 10 year average of 35 hectares being destroyed. Officials attribute the number of fires to a short period of higher-than-normal temperatures in April and May, followed by cooler-than-usual temperatures in June, but higher temperatures in July and August that led to additional fire starts. Most of the fires, more than 80 per cent of them, were less than a hectare in size, indicating that they were reported early with air and ground fire suppression crews responding quickly. The largest fire in 2018 was in July and burned more than 150 hectares. Firefighting crews and aircraft were also deployed this year to Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec.