It’s terrifying footage – a Moose-Vehicle collision caught on camera.

A video posted to Facebook on Sunday evening shows two moose crossing the Trans Canada Highway just before the Foxtrap weigh scales.

Very grateful last evening that we were not hurt! 7:34PM just before the Foxtrap Weigh Scales. The car in the right lane just missed the big moose. Thanks to the strangers who stopped to make sure we were OK. Posted by Jason Spurrell on Monday, September 23, 2019

The first moose in the video made it across the TCH, but as you can see in the video, the second moose struck Jason Spurrell’s vehicle.

Spurrell and his partner were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and were uninjured. The vehicle suffered extensive damage.